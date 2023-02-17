Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year

QUINCY (WGEM) - An Adams County Correctional Officer has been awarded the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association’s 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year award.

Taylor Leszkai is being recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and response in the face of emergencies.

Leszkai saw a gap in services for recruiting new correctional officers and deputies, so he volunteered hours of his time to film and create the recruiting video that’s utilized by Adams County Sheriff’s Office today.

He’s also being recognized for his quick response to a female inmate who tried hanging herself in January of 2022, ultimately saving her life.

Leszkai said it’s humbling to have his work noticed, but he thinks everyone he works with deserves recognition too.

“I can’t say that I do anymore than anybody else, I just try my best every single day and eventually it’s cool that you get recognized, in corrections we’re not really seen by the community because we’re behind walls,” Leszkai said.

Leszkai was formally honored in Peoria on a banquet held by the Sheriff’s Association of Illinois.

