Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bonnie Johnson

Stevin Schappat

Cathy Bailey Howell

Kristen Hodges Welch

Tom Losch

Nathan Nash

Vince Little

Marvin Thorman

Alexandra Haynes

Aubri Finch

Haley Stroud

Janis Lester

Harry Lotz

Sue Douglas

Peggy Stanley

Addison Burgess

Pam Shaffer

Noah Duesterhaus

Charles Vass

Jeanne Leighty

John Nichols

Joyce Wolbrink

April Watkins

Lucus Quinlan

Alizabeth Boley

Rick Denny

ANNIVERSARIES

Dave & Julie Eicken

Jim & Marla Parker

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.