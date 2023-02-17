Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bonnie Johnson

Stevin Schappat

Cathy Bailey Howell

Kristen Hodges Welch

Tom Losch

Nathan Nash

Vince Little

Marvin Thorman

Alexandra Haynes

Aubri Finch

Haley Stroud

Janis Lester

Harry Lotz

Sue Douglas

Peggy Stanley

Addison Burgess

Pam Shaffer

Noah Duesterhaus

Charles Vass

Jeanne Leighty

John Nichols

Joyce Wolbrink

April Watkins

Lucus Quinlan

Alizabeth Boley

Rick Denny

ANNIVERSARIES

Dave & Julie Eicken

Jim & Marla Parker

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 18th, 2023

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 15th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 14th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 12th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.