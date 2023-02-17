Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 18th, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ben Van Ness

Jenna VerDught

Tiffany Colgrove

Jarrett Smith

Ainsley Cooley

Jared Massey

Elsie McNeil

Amy Wagy

Claire Gadeke

Andy Tappe

Cindy Chambers

Judith Hurt

Eun Stidd

Luella Van Fleet

Marilyn Whitford

Taylor Schisler

Alex Dunker

Jeff Cissna

Tyler Miller

Chase Miller

Shawn O’Brien

Kane Thorman

Connie Bryson

Shirley Landrum

Ashley Wolf

Robert Bailey

Russell Bailey

Wayne Holder

ANNIVERSARIES

Shawn & Marsha Miller

Ethan & Angela Shelor

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 15th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 14th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 12th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.