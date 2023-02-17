Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - More than 700 Brown County residents and workers took a community needs assessment survey back in the summer of 2022.

The results from the 164-page survey result document were presented to the public on Wednesday night.

“71% of respondents who live in Brown County believe the quality of life has improved over the past five years,” said Dan Teefey with the Tracy Family Foundation that spearheads the survey. “And that is compared to only 49% in 2018.”

Teefey said the public was most satisfied with public safety, like local law enforcement and fire departments, and the Brown County Public Library.

“People were least satisfied with were dining options,” Teefey said. “They always want more restaurants that they could eat at, more shopping opportunities that they could have, streets, water, sewer and infrastructure in some areas was discussed.”

The survey results also showed a continual need for housing.

“People really want to make that a reality,” said local realtor Lance Grady. “Whether that’s renting a place, buying a place, whether a duplex or apartment.”

Grady said he and other leaders are working to bring more housing with a new neighborhood called Neylon Farms.

The Be Heard Brown County survey is done every 4 years to assess residents and workers of Brown County’s needs.

The last one done in 2018 called for more dining options and recreation.

Los Rancheros manager Adrian Guerreo said the Mexican restaurant spawned from the 2018 survey.

“Customers are happy to have a different option here in town,” Guerreo said. “Since it’s a small town there’s not many options.”

Teefey said the next steps are to review the results and find out what they can bring to Brown County next.

Below is an overview.

To read more on the survey reports, visit the Be Heard Brown County website.

