Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - More than 700 Brown County residents and workers took a community needs assessment survey back in the summer of 2022.

The results from the 164-page survey result document were presented to the public on Wednesday night.

“71% of respondents who live in Brown County believe the quality of life has improved over the past five years,” said Dan Teefey with the Tracy Family Foundation that spearheads the survey. “And that is compared to only 49% in 2018.”

Teefey said the public was most satisfied with public safety, like local law enforcement and fire departments, and the Brown County Public Library.

“People were least satisfied with were dining options,” Teefey said. “They always want more restaurants that they could eat at, more shopping opportunities that they could have, streets, water, sewer and infrastructure in some areas was discussed.”

The survey results also showed a continual need for housing.

“People really want to make that a reality,” said local realtor Lance Grady. “Whether that’s renting a place, buying a place, whether a duplex or apartment.”

Grady said he and other leaders are working to bring more housing with a new neighborhood called Neylon Farms.

The Be Heard Brown County survey is done every 4 years to assess residents and workers of Brown County’s needs.

The last one done in 2018 called for more dining options and recreation.

Los Rancheros manager Adrian Guerreo said the Mexican restaurant spawned from the 2018 survey.

“Customers are happy to have a different option here in town,” Guerreo said. “Since it’s a small town there’s not many options.”

Teefey said the next steps are to review the results and find out what they can bring to Brown County next.

Below is an overview.

To read more on the survey reports, visit the Be Heard Brown County website.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
Macomb man allegedly involved in domestic dispute, animal cruelty
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM launches in March

Latest News

Historical quilt show continues this weekend in Bushnell
Historical quilt show continues this weekend in Bushnell
Timewell Lions Club hosting breakfast fundraiser tomorrow
Timewell Lions Club hosting breakfast fundraiser tomorrow
Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in
Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in
Schuyler County holds Narcan Training
Schuyler County holds Narcan Training
Gov. JB Pritzker (D-Illinois) speaks during a press conference in Chicago on September 27, 2022.
Illinois Emergency Management Agency to become Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security