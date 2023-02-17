Cold day ahead despite abundant sunshine

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off this Friday morning much colder. Actual air temperatures are in the teens. Winds are flowing in from the northwest allowing for colder air to move into the Tri-States. Wind speeds are around calm to 15 mph. These winds carry our body heat away from us, making it feel colder than it really is. So wind chill values range from below zero to the teens. Definitely a morning to bundle up for and maybe pre-start the car.

