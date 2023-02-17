Here we go again

Another one!
Another one!(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Here we go again off to a major warm-up. We’re set up for a pretty decent weekend. There will be cloud cover that develops throughout the day on Saturday, but even then the sun will shine through a thin layer of cloudiness. A breeze will pick up out of the south gusting to around 20 to 25 mph on Saturday and Sunday. While it will be breezy that will allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid-50s for daytime highs this weekend.

A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop Wednesday
A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop Wednesday(Brian inman)

We are already tracking what could be a major storm system to impact the Midwest about mid-week next week. The storm system is currently off the Baja peninsula of California. The storm system should develop and truck right up to the Midwest. The exact track is unknown but it’s a pretty good certainty that we will see some precipitation out of the system. As it stands right now, it looks like mostly rain for the region and snow staying to the north in northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and northern Nebraska. We will see things cool down again next Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
Macomb man allegedly involved in domestic dispute, animal cruelty
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM launches in March

Latest News

StromTrak Weather Friday Midday
StromTrak Weather Friday Midday
We will have plentiful sunshine today but it will still be pretty chilly.
Cold day ahead despite abundant sunshine
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
StromTrak Weather Friday Morning
Wind chill values will be in the singles digits Friday morning
Brief Bitter Cold