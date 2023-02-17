QUINCY (WGEM) - Here we go again off to a major warm-up. We’re set up for a pretty decent weekend. There will be cloud cover that develops throughout the day on Saturday, but even then the sun will shine through a thin layer of cloudiness. A breeze will pick up out of the south gusting to around 20 to 25 mph on Saturday and Sunday. While it will be breezy that will allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid-50s for daytime highs this weekend.

A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop Wednesday (Brian inman)

We are already tracking what could be a major storm system to impact the Midwest about mid-week next week. The storm system is currently off the Baja peninsula of California. The storm system should develop and truck right up to the Midwest. The exact track is unknown but it’s a pretty good certainty that we will see some precipitation out of the system. As it stands right now, it looks like mostly rain for the region and snow staying to the north in northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and northern Nebraska. We will see things cool down again next Thursday or Friday.

