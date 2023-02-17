Historical quilt show continues this weekend in Bushnell

BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) - History will be on display Sunday afternoon in a unique way at the Bushnell Recreation Center.

The Bushnell Historical Society will continue their weekly historical quilt show Sunday, Feb. 19 and again on Sunday, Feb. 26.

In addition to the historical quilts on display, on Feb. 19 the show will feature Kathleen Percy leading a discussion on modern quilting tools and techniques.

The Feb. 26 exhibition will feature a discussion lead by Sheryl Hinman, who will dress in period attire and discuss a large Lincoln quilt that shows different stages of Abraham Lincoln’s life.

Bushnell Historical Society President Jerry Eisele said the show is a team effort helping to tell local history in a new way.

“Well we had some help from a group out of Macomb that came over and one of our volunteers helped add it up and it’s been a great new adventure for us,” Eisele said.

According to Eisele, this is the first time the historical society has hosted the quilt show.

He said showcasing the quilts is important because it helps tell the story of the people involved in making the quilts along with the community as a whole.

There is no shortage of stories to be told among the 36 quilts on display, with some of them dating all the way back to the 1800′s.

Historical society member Debbie Maloney said the older quilts can reveal a lot of information about how people lived during those times.

“During the depression they had no money to purchase fabrics and the like, so they used what they had. In one quilt we have, they actually flipped it and made a new quilt out of it because the other side was worn so badly... there’s so much history here,” Maloney said.

She said the types of fabrics also help tell the story, with some quilts made out of feed sacks.

Maloney said the first two shows of the month had a great turnout and she hopes more people will come to appreciate the quilts and the stories behind them.

“There’s a multitude of things to see and I think everyone will really be impressed and taken back when they see these things,” Maloney said.

The shows are free and run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the recreation center on Miller Street.

Eisele said the group is planning on holding this exhibition annually in the future.

