Keokuk Housing Authority completes apartment renovations

By Shaqaille McCamick
Updated: 1 hour ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - More low income housing will be available in Keokuk at the end of this month.

In 2020, Keokuk Housing Authority started construction on a handful of their apartments.

They converted 36 apartments that were 370 square feet each, into 24 apartments with more space.

The 24 apartments are now about 600 square feet each.

The remodel was supposed to be done about a year ago, but structural issues caused a delay.

Keokuk Housing Authority Executive Director Donald Amsler said the units are more comfortable to live in, better serving the community.

“We were having trouble keeping full all the time because we had a large number of small apartments and so as a part of conferring with HUD, they thought it would be better to make them, make our apartments more marketable and more user friendly and more space,” Amsler said.

Amsler said the apartments will be available to rent starting Feb. 28.

You can call Keokuk Housing Authority’s office at (319) -524- 4386 for more information.

