Local agencies look for more foster care resources

QUINCY (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri advocates said there are a concerning number of kids in foster care in the region and they’re hoping additional state resources could help.

Governor Mike Parsons has recommended putting $22 million towards the state’s Children’s Division to hire more caseworkers who can help connect parents to resources.

Officials with Coyote Hill said the Children’s Division suffers from a 55 percent turnover rate and current caseworkers are overwhelmed.

Officials at Foster Adopt Connect said there are 246 kids in foster care in Marion County. They’re hoping the extra resources could help cut that number down.

Hannibal Branch Director Tamitha Ague said this is critical as most of the children in the region are able to be a part of kinship care meaning they’ll be able to live with relatives like grandparents, aunts, or uncles. She said it can be a strain on the families.

“That’s really good that the families are willing to step up with that but with that, a lot of times, you’ve added another mouth to feed to the family and so that’s still needs financial support,” Ague said.

Coyote Hill’s Hannibal Area Coordinator Brittany McCaskey said kids end up in foster care for a number of reasons, including neglect, mental illness, and addiction. She said the more caseworkers could help prevent children from going into foster care as it would allow them to work with the families and local agencies to use foster care as a last resort. She said the mental effects of a child being moved from foster home to foster home can lead to children developing trust and attachment issues.

However, McCaskey said more can be done, such as training workers and families to recognize and address trauma.

“If our workers can be trauma-informed and really get the basic applications of, ‘How do I intervene and how do I train my foster parents and how is my approach working with the child and family? Being cognoscente of their own trauma and what I’m bringing to the table,”' McCaskey said.

She said that training is not widespread but there is an effort to make it more widely available.

She and those with Foster Adopt Connect are hoping there will be a more collaborative effort between Children’s Division and local agencies to come up with more ideas and help both parents and children

If you would like to inquire about supporting foster families, becoming one, or wanting to know how to provide resources, you can call Foster Adopt Connect at (573) 719-1472 or go to Coyote Hills website for more information

