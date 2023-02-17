New 861 area code coming to the Illinois 309 area code region

ICC officials said the 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory in order to support...
ICC officials said the 861 area code will “overlay” the existing territory in order to support additional telephone numbers.(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - With new telephone numbers in west-central Illinois in high demand, the Illinois Commerce Commission announced it has approved the implementation of the new 861 area code to overlay the existing 309 area code region.

The 309 area code serves all or part of Bureau, Dewitt, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Warren, Whiteside and Woodford counties.

Starting on Feb. 24, customers in the 309 area code overlay region may be assigned a number in the new 861 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 861 area code will co-exist with the 309 area code everywhere in this region.

Customers receiving the 861 area code will be required to dial 10 digits (the area code and phone number) for all local calls, just as customers with telephone numbers from the 309 area code do now.

ICC reports that telephone customers should know the following key facts about the 861 area code overlay:

  • Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
  • The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call.
  • Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
  • Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number), and include the area code when giving the number to friends, family, business associates, customers, etc.

Customers should ensure that all services, automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 861 area code as a valid area code and should continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers. Some examples include but are not limited to: stored telephone numbers in contact lists in wireless and cordless phones, PBXs, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors, and or other similar equipment.

Customers should also ensure their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.

For more information, please contact your local telephone service provider or visit the Illinois Commerce Commission website.

RELATED: McDonough County to get additional area code

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
Macomb man allegedly involved in domestic dispute, animal cruelty
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays

Latest News

Local agencies hoping children's division will get support
Local foster care advocates excited about proposed state funding increase
Palmyra City Council approves wastewater treatment upgrades
Palmyra City Council approves wastewater treatment upgrades
QPS District Improvement Team discusses discipline referrals, out of school suspension
QPS District Improvement Team discusses discipline referrals, out of school suspension
Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year
Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year