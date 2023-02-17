Palmyra City Council approves wastewater treatment upgrades

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Palmyra City Council members approved a bid to perform needed upgrades to the municipal wastewater treatment plant, along with an application for a Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grant to fund sewer and wastewater treatment plant upgrades.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Hannibal Courier-Post, water/wastewater department manager with Klingner and Associates Mark Bross, explained the application for the DNR State Revolving Loan Fund Clean Water grant would be used to fund necessary sewer line rehabilitation and repair work at the wastewater treatment plant. The grant requested for the project totaled $7,689,140.

Bross also addressed the urgent nature of an aeration retrofit project to replace a failed rotor at the wastewater treatment plant.

In other business:

Ashley Long, representing Mark Twain Regional Council of Governments, joined Palmyra Parks & Recreation Director Doug Meyers to describe a grant project for the planned Hutcherson Trail in Flower City Park.

Maple Lawn Nursing Home Administrator Jesse Soondrum explained the reason the facility is seeking a property tax levy increase from 13 cents to 25 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

City Attorney James Lemon delivered the first reading for a bill which would revise a previous city ordinance which allowed for opting out of the statewide tax holiday.

Police Chief Eddie Bogue received signatures from Adrian and council members to pursue two grants — a $7,500 grant to cover overtime pay for highway enforcement efforts for 2023-2024 and a $22,000 grant to replace in-vehicle mobile data terminals.

