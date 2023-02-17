Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Gulfport police said they arrested a Burger King employee after he shot a customer in the drive-thru lane.

Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith on Thursday and charged him with one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Police say around 8 p.m., officers were assisting a stranded driver when they were flagged down and told there was a fight happening around the corner at Burger King.

As they approached, officers said they heard two gunshots and saw Smith on top of the victim.

Detectives say they learned Smith and the victim got into an argument via the intercom speaker in the drive-thru. Smith, an employee, exited the business through the back door. The victim exited his vehicle, and a fight ensued.

Police say Smith retrieved a firearm and two shots were fired. One of the bullets hit the victim and another bullet hit Smith’s own hand.

Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly in stable condition.

After receiving treatment, Smith was transported to the Gulfport Police Department where it was discovered he was a convicted felon. He was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of a $300,000 bond set by a judge.

