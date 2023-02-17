Schuyler County holds NARCAN Training

By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Health Department put on a free NARCAN training class on Friday in Rushville, Illinois.

The purpose was to educate attendees on opioid addiction and how they can recognize and respond to an opioid overdose.

Sue Tisdale from Unity Point Health came all the way from Peoria to teach the class due to the amount of overdoses increasing, it is important that smaller communities get this training.

”It’s most important now, especially in a lot of our smaller communities that might not be quite as aware of all of this topic,” Tisdale said. “Or not much attention period brought to this topic to have these conversations because honestly substance use is in every community.”

If you missed Friday’s class but you still want to learn more about responding to an opioid overdose, you can find resources on their website.

