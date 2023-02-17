Schuyler County sees increase in whooping cough cases

SCHUYLER COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Schuyler County Health Department said on Friday they were notified of multiple cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in the county.

The health department said they are working with the individuals, Illinois Department of Public Health, Schuyler-Industry School District and local healthcare providers to help identify those who may have been exposed.

Whooping cough is an infection that affects the airways and is easily spread by coughing or sneezing. The severe cough can last for weeks or months. This can lead to coughing fits or vomiting.

The Schuyler County Health Department said pertussis can be very dangerous for infants and people with weakened immune systems.

If you or someone you know has been exposed to pertussis the Schuyler County Health Department has some tips to prevent the spread.

If your child has a cough: Keep your child home from school and activities, such as sports or play groups. Make an appointment with your child’s doctor as soon as possible and tell the doctor your child may have been exposed to pertussis.

If your child has been diagnosed by a doctor with a weakened immune system, ask your child’s doctor to prescribe antibiotics as soon as possible to prevent pertussis.

If your child lives with any of the following people and may have been exposed to pertussis, ask your child’s doctor to prescribe antibiotics as soon as possible to your child even if they are not coughing.\ A woman who is pregnant An infant younger than 12 months old Anyone with a weakened immune system



The Schuyler County Health Department recommends making sure your family’s vaccinations are up to date. Older children and adults are recommended to get the pertussis booster, also known as Tdap.

Whooping cough vaccine recommendations (CDC)

To learn more about whooping cough visit the CDC’s website.

To contact the Schuyler County Health Department call 217-322-6775 or email them at schd@schdept.com.

