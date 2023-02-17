Timewell Lions Club hosting breakfast fundraiser tomorrow

TIMEWELL, Ill. (WGEM) - One Brown County community is hosting an event for breakfast lovers.

On Saturday, Timewell Lions Club will host their annual pancake, egg and whole hog breakfast.

The club’s secretary Linda Pritchard said proceeds from the breakfast will go to help with community improvements and local programs.

“We do upkeep here for the old school and the gym,” Pritchard said. “And then we also donate locally just where there’s different needs, Brown County Against Cancer, food pantries, etc.”

The event will be from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 18, at the Timewell gymnasium at 211 W. North St.

