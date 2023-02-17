WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 16) QND Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against SHG In Class 2A Regional Championship Showdown
Abbey Schreacke Leads The Way For The “Blue & Gold) With 119 Points
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023
IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship
“The Pit”
Quincy Notre Dame
(7) SHG Lady Cyclones 43
(1) QND Lady Raiders 54
QND : Abbey Schreacke: (19 pts / 7 rebs)
Blair Eftink (17 pts)
Sage Stratton (11 pts)
QND now (31-1) On The Season
Lady Raiders advance to the Pleasant Plains sectional on Tuesday night at 6 pm.
