WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats Play Host To Graceland On The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Hardwood In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Heart of America Athletic Conference Game

Canton, Missouri / Charles Field House

Graceland University 65

Culver-Stockton 93

C-SC: McKenzie Lathrom: Hits A School-Record Nine 3-Pointers

(Finishes With A Career-High 37 Points /10 Rebs / 5 Assists

Previous record was eight by Lacey Clark vs. Missouri Valley on Feb. 7, 2018.

Graceland is 9-18 overall and 4-17 in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is 17-10 overall and 12-9 in the Heart

