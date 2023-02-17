WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats Play Host To Graceland On The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Hardwood In Canton
C-SC Standout McKenzie Lathrom Hits A Record Setting 9 Three-Pointers At The Charles Field House
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Heart of America Athletic Conference Game
Canton, Missouri / Charles Field House
Graceland University 65
Culver-Stockton 93
C-SC: McKenzie Lathrom: Hits A School-Record Nine 3-Pointers
(Finishes With A Career-High 37 Points /10 Rebs / 5 Assists
Previous record was eight by Lacey Clark vs. Missouri Valley on Feb. 7, 2018.
Graceland is 9-18 overall and 4-17 in the Heart
Culver-Stockton is 17-10 overall and 12-9 in the Heart
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.