WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Fall To Defeat Against Graceland On The NAIA Hardwood
C-SC Falls To (5-15) In The Conference After Tonight’s Setback On “The Hill”
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Heart of America Athletic Conference Game
Canton, Missouri / Charles Field House
Culver-Stockton College 55
Graceland (Iowa) 74
Graceland is 18-9 overall and 13-8 in the Heart
Culver-Stockton is 9-17 overall and 5-16 in the Heart
