WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 16) Major League Baseball Legend Tim McCarver Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Hall Of Fame Announcer Won Three World Series Championships During His Playing Career With The Cards In 1964, 1967, & 1968
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes...
Tim McCarver, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The St. Louis Cardinals organization and the entire baseball community were saddened earlier today to learn of the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster and former Cardinals catcher James Timothy “Tim” McCarver at the age of 81. 

McCarver, who is survived by his daughters Kathy and Kelly, and grandchildren Leigh and Beau, was a member of three Cardinals World Series teams in 1964, 1967 and 1968, and was associated for over 60 years with Major League Baseball.

McCarver worked 28 consecutive MLB postseasons on network television dating back to 1984, providing analysis for a record 23 World Series and 20 All-Star Games.  His work earned him three-straight Emmy Awards for “Outstanding Sports Event Analyst” (2000-02) and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum’s 2012 Ford C. Frick Award.

McCarver teamed with Joe Buck a record 17 seasons as MLB on FOX’s lead national baseball broadcast team.  No baseball broadcasting tandem called more World Series (15) and All-Star Games (14). 

The Memphis, Tennessee native began his broadcasting career in 1980 and has the distinction of being the only MLB analyst to have worked for all four major broadcast networks.

McCarver caught 12 seasons (1959-61, 1963-69 and 1973-74) with the Cardinals, debuting as a 17-year-old in 1959.  He played in two All-Star Games (1966, 1967), three League Championship Series (1976-78) and three World Series (1964, 1967, 1968), winning championships in 1964 and 1967. 

He also played for Philadelphia, Montreal and Boston over a 21-year career that included a second-place finish behind Hall of Fame teammate Orlando Cepeda for the 1967 National League MVP award.

In Cardinals World Series play, McCarver ranks second in hits (23), third in RBI (11) and walks (10), first in triples (3), fifth in batting average (.311), and is the only catcher in franchise history to have caught two title-winning World Series Game 7′s.

He and his close friend, the late Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, rank 2nd among Cardinals battery-mates in games started together with 197.

McCarver most recently served as a Cardinals television analyst for Bally Sports Midwest for six seasons from 2014-19.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM launches in March

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
WGEM FM 105.1 in Quincy will change formats from news talk to sports programming with the premiere of “WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM” on March 1.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Top-Ranked Lady Raiders Of Quincy Notre Dame Prepare To Face (7) SHG On Thursday In Class 2A Regional Championship At “The Pit”

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Abbey Screacke And The (1) QND Lady Raiders Return To Action Thursday Evening In "The Gem City!"

Sports

QND Lady Raiders ready to tip-off against SHG for regional crown

Updated: 18 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 16) Coy Dorothy Selected As The New Head Football Coach At West Hancock

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Coy Dorothy Selected As The New Head Football Coach At West Hancock

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 15) Macomb Bombers Football Standout Langdon Allen Signs With Monmouth College

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Macomb Bombers Football Standout Langdon Allen Signs With Monmouth College

Sports

Macomb football standout Langdon Allen signs with Monmouth College

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 15) QHS Lady Blue Devils Prepare To Face (30-1) Alton In Class 4A Regional Title Game On Thursday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Lady Blue Devils Will Face Alton On Thursday In A Big Class 4A Regional Championship Battle

Sports

QHS Lady Blue Devils prep for Class 4A regional title showdown against Alton

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 14) QND Raiders Set To Host West Hancock On The Hardwood At “The Pit” On Senior Night!

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Set To Celebrate Senior Night At "The Pit!"

Sports

QND Raiders set to host West Hancock at "The Pit" on Senior Night

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:12 AM CST