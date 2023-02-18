Black History Month event to teach Northeast Missouri history

Jim's Journey in Hannibal depicts the history of African Americans in northeast Missouri
Jim's Journey in Hannibal depicts the history of African Americans in northeast Missouri(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hannibal (WGEM) - If you’re looking to learn more about the history of Black Americans in Northeast Missouri, there’s an event for you in Hannibal tomorrow.

Hannibal’s Juneteenth coalition, Jim’s Journey and Parks and Recreation Organizations are partnering to provide free food, prizes, games and education.

The organizations are teaming up to uplift the black community and let people know of the deep roots African-Americans have in Northeast Missouri.

Organizer Faye Dant’s own great great-grandfather was a slave in Hannibal.

She wants to make sure as many residents learn about the roots Black Americans have in Hannibal as possible.

“There is a void in our education system and we’re trying to bridge that gap and trying to bring some more unity to the community and you know feel more inclusive, more diverse, and that’s what we’re hoping for, and we always get a diverse group of people.” Dant’s said.

The Black History Month event takes place tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’
What started as a $1,000 purchase of a potential storage building is now a budding business for...
Ice cream bar opens in Keokuk, previous apartment renovations in the building completed
Some of the advisories will run through 6 PM, others run through 9 PM.
Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisories in effect
Timothy Smith, 39 allegedly arrested for domestic violence and mistreat of an animal.
Macomb man allegedly involved in domestic dispute, animal cruelty
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM launches in March

Latest News

New program bridges gap between health care, community resources
New program bridges gap between health care, community resources
Historical quilt show continues this weekend in Bushnell
Historical quilt show continues this weekend in Bushnell
Timewell Lions Club hosting breakfast fundraiser tomorrow
Timewell Lions Club hosting breakfast fundraiser tomorrow
Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in
Brown County’s 2022 Be Heard results in