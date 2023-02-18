Black History Month event to teach Northeast Missouri history

Hannibal (WGEM) - If you’re looking to learn more about the history of Black Americans in Northeast Missouri, there’s an event for you in Hannibal tomorrow.

Hannibal’s Juneteenth coalition, Jim’s Journey and Parks and Recreation Organizations are partnering to provide free food, prizes, games and education.

The organizations are teaming up to uplift the black community and let people know of the deep roots African-Americans have in Northeast Missouri.

Organizer Faye Dant’s own great great-grandfather was a slave in Hannibal.

She wants to make sure as many residents learn about the roots Black Americans have in Hannibal as possible.

“There is a void in our education system and we’re trying to bridge that gap and trying to bring some more unity to the community and you know feel more inclusive, more diverse, and that’s what we’re hoping for, and we always get a diverse group of people.” Dant’s said.

The Black History Month event takes place tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Admission is free.

