Kroc Center gives lifeguard certification courses

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - According to the American Heart Association, knowing how to perform CPR can triple the chances of survival from cardiac arrest.

Lifeguards in the Tri-States encourage the public to have this skill in your back pocket even if you aren’t planning on becoming a lifeguard.

That’s one skill you can learn at the Kroc Center this week at the Lifeguard Certification Training Course.

Instructor Sara Steinkamp said the classes teach students applicable skills like CPR, first aid, and how to use an AED.

“We teach them to lead with confidence and kindness,” Steinkamp said. “They learn different problems, skills and decision-making. It’s not only applicable to the students while they are lifeguarding, but they take it further with them for future careers.”

Classes are available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 20 through Feb. 23.

To sign up, call 217-231-5676.

