New program bridges gap between health care, community resources

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - In August, the Lee County Health Department received more than a half a million dollar grant from the health resources and services administration.

They used that money to create a free public health course that allows students to learn what resources are out there for better patient treatment and referral.

Recent retiree Angela Salazar used to work for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I worked around the world in Ebola and immunizations, hurricanes response, a lot of different places, a lot of different countries.” Salazar said.

She was born in Mexican village in Fort Madison, where most of the people she knows are older and facing health issues.

She wants to be able to help those who might not know the resources that are available to help them.

“There’s a lot of elders, people came in the early 1900s, but the oldest residents are probably in their 90s, I wanted to be able to provide them resources and information,” Salazar said.

The Lee County Health Department is partnering with Southeastern Community College’s Fort Madison Center to train people like Salazar who want to bridge the gap between people and health care resources in the community.

Community Outreach and Development Project Coordinator Breanna Kramer said federal grants allowed the health department to create the curriculum for the eight week certificate.

The almost half a million dollar grant also allows students to take the course for free.

“Sometimes access and just understanding what’s happening in the health care world can be really hard to just grasp and so we imagine community health workers kind of being that bridge and that translator for people help them advocate for their health, help them advocate for themselves and find out where best to go,” Kramer said.

For those interested in earning the certificate, Kramer said there are a variety of outlets to utilize the skills in helping the community.

“It can look like peer recovery support, it can look like you volunteer in your church ministry and you just want to better help people with their health, it can look like a community health worker position directly in a hospital system,” Kramer said. “There’s a lot of different ways that you can use this information and this knowledge.”

Students taking the course will complete 64 hours of in-person lecture and 16 clinic hours before receiving their certificate at the end of this month.

Clinic hours consist of hands on learning through job shadowing at Health Care Services and Lee County’s Health Department’s mobile connections services.

There’s still time to sign up for the March cohort of the Community Health Worker course.

For more information or to register call Southeastern Community College’s Fort Madison Center’s office.

Their number is (319) 376-2286.

