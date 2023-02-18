Timewell Lions Club annual breakfast hits record-breaking attendance

Lions Club breakfast
Lions Club breakfast(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIMEWELL, Ill. (WGEM) - An annual Brown County breakfast to raise money for community improvements and local programs hit record-breaking attendance on Saturday morning.

More than 800 people from all over the Tri-States came out to the Timewell Lions Club’s pancake, egg and whole hog sausage breakfast.

Lions Club treasurer Mike Pritchard said this is one of Timewell’s biggest fundraisers raking in about $3,000 each year to maintain Timewell’s gymnasium and old school and support causes like stocking food pantries and the Brown County Against Cancer organization.

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Pritchard said. “And we’re just thankful that the people support us so well. We did have a little wait. But, it’s been awesome and I think everyone has enjoyed it.”

Pritchard said they also did an eyeglasses and hearing aids drop-off to help people with visual or audio impairments get the help they need.

