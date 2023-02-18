Warmer Weather Continues

This February’s weather pattern remains persistent. Following a Friday cool down, above average temperatures are sticking around once more. While temperatures climbed into the low to mid 50′s Saturday, highs will be a few degrees higher on Sunday. Aided by a Southwesterly breeze and more sunshine, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50′s Sunday afternoon.

A weak and mostly dry cold front will swing through Sunday night. A few sprinkles could be possible, especially across Southern counties. Highs on Monday will be a touch cooler, back down into the low to mid 50′s. Another cold front brings a bit stronger of a cool down on Tuesday, with highs near 50. Wednesday will begin the transition. As a storm system moves in, Northern counties look to stay cooler while Southern areas put on the jets and climb up close to 60 degrees despite scattered showers and even a few storms. Following this system, the monthly pattern returns with a cool down Thursday into Friday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.