WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 17) Clark County Indians Football Standout Wyatt Randle Signs With Culver-Stockton College In Canton

All-CCC Outside Linebacker/Defensive End Now Ready To Join The C-SC Wildcats On The NAIA Gridiron In The Fall
Clark County Indians Football Standout Wyatt Randle Signs With Culver-Stockton College
Clark County Indians Football Standout Wyatt Randle Signs With Culver-Stockton College
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was indeed a proud day in Kahoka, Missouri for Clark County High senior Wyatt Austin Randle and his family. Earlier today, the talented linebacker and defensive end signed with Culver-Stockton College just after 8:30 a.m. with his proud parents and sister looking on.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive standout was certainly a player to watch during his prep career on the gridiron with the Indians. The All-Clarence Cannon Conference (2nd Team) member tallied 26 solo and 49 total tackles last season at CCHS. The All-District First Team dynamo also had 1 sack and forced fumble to go along with his 4 pass deflections in 2022.

Now Mr. Randle is “officially” all set to join the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton playing on “The Hill” next season where Wyatt also plans on majoring in Business Accounting and Finance. After his signing ceremony came to a close, he took timeout to offer details on why he selected C-SC,

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 18) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Forges Partnership With Agogo Active

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Set For June 19-21 In The Gem City

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 17) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Rally In The 4th And Overtime To Post A Win In The Hawkeye State And The Brown County Lady Hornets Lock Up A 2023 IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship In Mount Sterling

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Rally In Overtime To Beat Keokuk On The Road In Lee County

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 17) QND Raiders Rally In Overtime To Post A Win In The Hawkeye State And Brown County Lady Hornets Win Regional Championship In Mount Sterling

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 16) QND Lady Raiders Tip-Off Against SHG In Class 2A Regional Championship Showdown

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Roll Past SHG On The IHSA Hardwood

Latest News

Sports

QND Lady Raiders tip-off against SHG in Class 2A regional championship at "The Pit"

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Fall To Defeat Against Graceland On The NAIA Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Fall to Defeat At Home On Wednesday Night

Sports

Culver-Stockton College Wildcats fall to defeat against Graceland on "The Hill"

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (February 15) Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats Play Host To Graceland On The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Hardwood In Canton

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Lady Wildacts Host Graceland University On "The Hill"

Sports

Culver-Stockton Lady Wildcats host Graceland on the college hardwood in Canton

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 16) Major League Baseball Legend Tim McCarver Passes Away At The Age Of 81

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:00 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Baseball Hall Of Fame Announcer Tim McCarver Passes Away At The Age of 81