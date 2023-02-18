WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 17) Clark County Indians Football Standout Wyatt Randle Signs With Culver-Stockton College In Canton

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was indeed a proud day in Kahoka, Missouri for Clark County High senior Wyatt Austin Randle and his family. Earlier today, the talented linebacker and defensive end signed with Culver-Stockton College just after 8:30 a.m. with his proud parents and sister looking on.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive standout was certainly a player to watch during his prep career on the gridiron with the Indians. The All-Clarence Cannon Conference (2nd Team) member tallied 26 solo and 49 total tackles last season at CCHS. The All-District First Team dynamo also had 1 sack and forced fumble to go along with his 4 pass deflections in 2022.

Now Mr. Randle is “officially” all set to join the Wildcats of Culver-Stockton playing on “The Hill” next season where Wyatt also plans on majoring in Business Accounting and Finance. After his signing ceremony came to a close, he took timeout to offer details on why he selected C-SC,

