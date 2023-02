WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 17) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Rally In The 4th And Overtime To Post A Win In The Hawkeye State And The Brown County Lady Hornets Lock Up A 2023 IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship In Mount Sterling

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Friday, February 17, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA-IHSAA Showcase

Quincy Notre Dame 69

Keokuk 63 (Final/OT)

QND: Jakeb Wallingford (19 Points)

Braden Sheffield (15 Points)

Alex Connoyer (13 Points)

Jake Hoyt (9 Points0

Jackson Stratton (4 Points)

KHS Chiefs: (Soph) Brenton Hoard (28 Points)

Diego Garcia (16 Points)

(21-8) QND Has Now Won 9 Games in A Row!

(7-15) Keokuk Chiefs Have Lost 5 Games In A Row

IHSA Girls Basketball

Class 1A Regional Championship

West Central 41

Brown County Lady Hornets 69

Class 2A Regional Championship

Hillsboro 56

Pittsfield 39

IHSA Basketball

Western 24

Payson-Seymour 59

(Homecoming For The Indians Of Payson-Seymour)

MSHSAA Basketball Tonight

Fulton 57

Hannibal Pirates 51

HHS Pirates Trailed At Halftime 32-26

Centralia 59

Clark County 49

Schuyler County 42

South Shelby Cardinals 55

Palmyra Panthers 78

Highland 58

Mark Twain 57

Louisiana 77

Monroe City 45

Macon 71

MSHSAA Girls Basketball Tonight

Fulton 26

Hannibal 53

(Senior Night At Korf Gymnasium)

Myriah Mayfield (11 Points)

Nora Hark (11 Points)

Centralia 55

Clark County 19

Schuyler County 55

South Shelby Lady Birds 50

SS: Callie McWilliams (17 Points)

Miranda Patterson (16 Points)

Palmyra Lady Panthers 64

Highland 55

PHS: Candra King. (21 Points)

Sydney Compton. (14 Points)

Taytum White (9 Points)

Abbey Redd (9 Points)

Claire Williams (7 Points)

PHS: Lady Panthers Close Out The Regular Season At (20-6)

HHS: Lady Cougars Close Out The Regular Season At (14-12)

Mark Twain 26

Louisiana 58

MTHS Tigers Now (0-23) On The Season

LHS Bulldogs Now (13-13) On The Season

Monroe City 43

Macon 37

College Baseball

NCAA

Quincy University 3

Rollins College 9

QU Hawks Now (4-2) On The Season

QU vs. Rollins College

(Saturday In Winter Park, Florida)

First Pitch Set For: 11:00 AM

NCAA Baseball

Western Illinois 1

Maine 8

WIU: 3 Hits & 1 Error (Leathernecks Gave Up 14 Hits)

College Volleyball

NAIA

Heart of America Athletic Conference Match

Cedar Rapids, Iowa / Hennessey Center

February 17, 2023

Mount Mercy (Iowa) def. Culver-Stockton ) --- 25-13, 25-11, 25-10

Culver-Stockton is 1-10 overall and 1-6 in the Heart

Mount Mercy is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in the Heart

