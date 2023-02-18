WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 18) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Forges Partnership With Agogo Active

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -.Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is delighted to announce its relationship with Agogo Active, a new leader in the performance sock industry. Agogo Active’s new collections are constructed to wick away moisture and reduce odor.

Agogo Active will offer all participants in the 2023 Little People’s a coupon code for 20% off their entire order of socks, as well as a $20 Gift Certificate to the winner of each of the 14 age divisions, to be used on the Agogo Active website.

The 50th annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is an international event and will be held June 19-21 at two golf courses in Quincy, IL. It is open to boys and girls ages 3 through 18.

Contestants in Pepsi Little People’s have the opportunity to qualify for several other major junior golf tournaments, as well as gain national rankings, so important to their college resumes.

“We are delighted to form this partnership with Agogo Active,” stated Nan Ryan, Founder and Executive Director of Pepsi Little People’s. “I have been delighted with my first pair of Agogo Active socks, and I know that our players will be eager to try them also.”

“We are beyond excited to introduce the Little People’s participants to Agogo socks,” said Megan Prince, Director of Marketing and Social Media at Agogo Active. “It’s not often that you find a pair of socks that you fall in love with,” she added. " Our socks will provide the players with all-day comfort, allowing them to play their best game with happy feet! We hope our socks are everything you didn’t even know you needed.”

