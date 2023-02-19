Hannibal organizations celebrate Black History Month

The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim’s Journey and Hannibal Parks and Recreation partnered up...
The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim’s Journey and Hannibal Parks and Recreation partnered up on Saturday to bring a Black History Month event to Northeast Missouri.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - People are celebrating Black History Month here in the Tri-States.

The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim’s Journey and Hannibal Parks and Recreation partnered up on Saturday to bring a Black History Month event to Northeast Missouri.

The event offered a Black history bingo game to educate the public along with food and games.

Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition chairperson Marsha Mayfield said she wants the public to learn the significance of Black History Month in the Tri-States because she believes Black history is American history.

“Wanted to make sure that everybody got the word out there that Black History Month is not just for one month, but it’s for every day of the year and that’s where we embrace everybody that’s involved in Black History Month and American history as well,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said after Saturday’s event, the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition will continue planning for their 27th annual Juneteenth celebration in Hannibal to continue educating residents.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Leszkai is being recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and response in the face...
Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM
WGEM SportsRadio 105.1 FM launches in March
A lawsuit filed against Quincy Public Schools and Superintendent Roy Webb over quarantine...
QPS District Improvement Team discusses discipline referrals, out of school suspension
Bayview Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Bayview Bridge reopens after being closed due to ‘uncooperative individual’

Latest News

Central Lee Football Standout Brody Fuller Signs With Grandview University
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 17) Central Lee Hawks Football Standout Brody Fuller Signs With Grandview University
Shelbi Slater
Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
Shelbi Slater fundraiser
Shelbi Slater Caner Treament
Lions Club breakfast
Timewell Lions Club annual breakfast hits record-breaking attendance