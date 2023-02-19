Hannibal organizations celebrate Black History Month

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - People are celebrating Black History Month here in the Tri-States.

The Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition, Jim’s Journey and Hannibal Parks and Recreation partnered up on Saturday to bring a Black History Month event to Northeast Missouri.

The event offered a Black history bingo game to educate the public along with food and games.

Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition chairperson Marsha Mayfield said she wants the public to learn the significance of Black History Month in the Tri-States because she believes Black history is American history.

“Wanted to make sure that everybody got the word out there that Black History Month is not just for one month, but it’s for every day of the year and that’s where we embrace everybody that’s involved in Black History Month and American history as well,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield said after Saturday’s event, the Hannibal Juneteenth Coalition will continue planning for their 27th annual Juneteenth celebration in Hannibal to continue educating residents.

