Heavy police presence on 11th Street in Hannibal, high-rise evacuated

11th and Broadway Hannibal
11th and Broadway Hannibal(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A heavy police presence at the Laura Hawkins Apartments at 100 N. 11 Street in Hannibal has the road blocked off to traffic.

Neighbors said they were woken up about 6 a.m. Sunday hearing screams coming from inside the apartment building, at about 8 a.m., they said police evacuated them from the building.

The residents said police asked them if they could drill holes into their walls to put cameras up to assess the situation in a neighboring apartment.

Laura Hawkins apartments
Laura Hawkins apartments(WGEM)

