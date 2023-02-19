Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Clark County community is coming together to raise awareness and funds for a teenager girl defying medical odds.

17-year-old Kahoka, Missouri, resident Shelbi Slater was diagnosed with a rare brain disease called Moyamoya on Christmas this past year.

Moyamoya consists of the blood vessels in the brain constricting over time, reducing blood flow to the brain.

Doctors didn’t expect her to have this condition as it’s most commonly found in people of Asian decent, or individuals with Down syndrome or sickle cell anemia.

With Shelbi being a healthy, young, Caucasian girl, the diagnosis was unexpected.

With one surgery down and another to go in March, Shelbi’s sister Caitlyn Roberts is planning a benefit to help pay medical and travel bills, as Shelbi seeks treatment in St. Louis, Missouri.

The family is looking for donations of anything that can be raffled at the event.

“I’ve been inviting everybody. Just even come out and eat some food and just come talk to her because we’re lucky to have her on her 18th birthday because when we got this news, we didn’t know if she was going to make it to her 18th birthday,” Roberts said. “So it’s one of those that I’m pretty sure that every birthday from here on out is going to be a gift more than anything else.”

Shelbi’s benefit starts at 11 a.m. on March 5 at Erick Arnold’s Seed Building at 28981 US 136 in Wayland, Missouri.

They decided on a birthday theme for the benefit to celebrate Shelbi turning 18 years old.

If you’re interested in donating items to be raffled at the benefit, you can bring them to Roberts’ business, Flowers for You, located at 254 West Main St. in Kahoka.

To learn more about Moyamoya, click here.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.