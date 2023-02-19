Report: California bishop found dead of gunshot wound

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.(Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Roman Catholic bishop in Southern California was found dead Saturday of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The newspaper reported that Bishop David O’Connell was found in Hacienda Heights around 1 p.m.

According to information from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, homicide detectives responded to “a shooting death investigation.” A male adult victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The block in question is a residential street lined with one-story ranch-style homes.

Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez confirmed the death, saying O’Connell, who served in the city for 45 years as a priest and later a bishop, “passed away unexpectedly.”

“It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness,” Gomez said in a statement, calling him “a good friend.”

“Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother,” he said. “He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.”

Hacienda Heights is an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelbi Slater
Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
Taylor Leszkai is being recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and response in the face...
Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year
Lions Club breakfast
Timewell Lions Club annual breakfast hits record-breaking attendance
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home
QND Raiders Rally In The 4th And In "OT" To Post A Win Against Keokuk
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 17) “Sports Extra” QND Raiders Rally In The 4th And Overtime To Post A Win In The Hawkeye State And The Brown County Lady Hornets Lock Up A 2023 IHSA Class 2A Regional Championship In Mount Sterling

Latest News

Search teams recovered the body of 31-year-old Christian Atsu, a Ghana international soccer...
Turkey quake: Ghana soccer star found dead under rubble
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that “justice must be served” to the perpetrators while...
US declares Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine war
An Amber Alert for 14-year-old Julia Ashcroft, of Atkins, Virginia, has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after Va. teen found safe
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test launch of a...
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps