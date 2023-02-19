Richard Belzer, comedian and ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star, dead at 78

Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday,...
Actor Richard Belzer attends the NBC Network 2013 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, May 13, 2013 in New York.(AP)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) Comedian and actor Richard Belzer had died at age 78, Variety reports.

Belzer’s death was reported through social media tributes by his peers, including comedian Laraine Newman, “SVU” showrunner Warren Leight and “SVU” writer and executive producer Julie Martin.

Belzer started his career as a stand-up comedian. He later became well-known for his role as Det. John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Belzer also did guest appearances as Munch on a range of other shows such as “3rd Rock From the Sun,” “Arrested Development,” “30 Rock,” “The Wire,” “The X-Files” and “The Beat.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelbi Slater
Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
Regional Basketball has begun for some Illinois teams.
WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 18) IHSA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter Final Highlights
Lions Club breakfast
Timewell Lions Club annual breakfast hits record-breaking attendance
Taylor Leszkai is being recognized for his above and beyond work ethic and response in the face...
Adams County man named Illinois Sheriff’s Association’s Correctional Officer of the Year
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Latest News

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop’s death as homicide
Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, in...
Fond remembrances for Jimmy Carter after entering hospice
11th and Broadway Hannibal
Heavy police presence on 11th Street in Hannibal, high-rise evacuated