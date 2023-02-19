Upcoming NEMO road projects

Road closed graphic.
Road closed graphic.(MGN/ Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - You’ll want to prepare for road projects in Missouri that could affect your daily commute.

The Missouri Department of Transportation released the following list of road closures in Northeast Missouri through March 3.

  • Lewis County
    • Route H from Missouri Route 6 to Route Y will be closed between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 for a culvert replacement.
  • Marion County
    • Route DD from County Road 195 to Route C will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 for maintenance operations.
    • Route C from Route U to Route Z will be closed for brush cutting from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on March 1 through March 3.
  • Monroe County
    • Route PP from U.S. Route 36 to the intersection of Route FF and Route CC will be closed between 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 for pavement patching operations.
  • Ralls County
    • Route E from Saverton Drive to Riverview Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Feb. 21 for brush cutting.

They say these projects can change depending on the weather.

To view MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, click here.

