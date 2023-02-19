WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 17) Central Lee’s Cross Country And Track Standout Grant Anderson Signs With The Rams Of Cornell College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a day that members of the Class of 2023 at Central Lee High School in Donnellson (Iowa) will remember for quite some time. Two seniors took their turn in the “Tri-States Signing Spotlight” on the same day at CLHS, and anytime that happens a special type of excitement surrounds the entire campus, and that was certainly that case today in “Hawks Country!”

On the same day that football standout Brody Miller signed with Grandview University, Central Lee Cross Country and Track standout Grant Anderson signed with Cornell College. That’s where the talented 17-year-old, who has earned Academic All-Conference top honors for the past 3 years, has plans to major in Education. Anderson is well-known for his outstanding exploits in the Cross-Country arena as well as track where he runs the mile.

