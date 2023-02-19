WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 17) Central Lee Football Standout Brody Fuller Signs With The Grandview University Vikings

Hawks Defensive Lineman Ready To Showcase His Talents On The Collegiate Level In The Fall
Central Lee Football Standout Brody Fuller Signs With Grandview University
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Central Lee Hawks football program has been a big part of Brody Fuller’s life the past few years. Fuller has taken the lessons he’s learned from the CLHS coaching staff and become an impact player on the Hawks defensive line. Now he’s set to take his talents to the collegiate gridiron after signing with Grandview University on Friday.

During his prep football career in Lee County, Fuller was selected to the All-Conference Academic team and was also a First-Team All-District performer.

