WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 16) QHS Lady Blue Devils Tip-Off Against The Lady Cardinals Of Alton In A Big Class 4A Regional Championship Showdown

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (20-11) Quincy High Lady Blue Devils ventured to Alton, Illinois to take on the (30-1) Lady Cardinals Of Alton tonight on the IHSA post-season hardwood. QHS junior Taylor Fohey, as expected, was able to return to action tonight after missing practice on Wednesday due to an unspecified illness.

AHS came out fast against the “Blue & White” playing on their home floor during this highly anticipated Class 4A Regional Championship. Quincy trailed 34-8 at the halftime break against the Cards. Fohey had a strong 20-point outing against Alon, but it wasn’t enough to help QHS post a win after 4 quarters of action.

When the final horn sounded at AHS, the Lady Cardinals were simply too dominate on both ends of the floor as they rolled to a convincing 58-31 win over Quincy. The loss closed out the Lady Blue Devils (2022-23) season at (20-12).

After the game, QHS Lady Blue Devils head coach Brad Dance had nothing but high praise for his squad. We’ll have details...

