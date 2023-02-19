WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 17) Coy Dorothy Set To Take Over The Reins Of The West Hancock Football Program With Key Objectives In Place

IHSA Basketball CSE Lady Panthers Beat Porta 31-28 To Capture Regional Crown On The Prep Hardwood
Coy Dorothy Set To Take Over The Reins Of The West Hancock Football Program
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- Hamilton High School is proud to announce that Coy Dorothy has been hired to lead the West Hancock Titans’ football program. Dorothy, a 2013 graduate of Hamilton High School, was a standout player at MacMurray College.

Dorothy earned all-conference first team honors at quarterback in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference. Over the duration of his football career at MacMurray, Dorothy completed 511 of 927 passes for 6,691 yards and 58 touchdowns. He broke every career quarterback passing record with the Highlanders.

After the completion of his playing career at MacMurray, Dorothy coached at Fort Madison High School (Ft. Madison, Iowa) and also served as an assistant coach for the Titans since 2019.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to become West Hancock’s next head football coach. It means a lot to me to be the leader of the program that I played for in high school,” said Dorothy.

--West Hancock Titans/Hamilton High News Release (Wednesday 2/15/23)

IHSA Basketball Scoreboard (Thursday 2/16)

Girls

Regional Championship

CentralSoutheastern 31

Porta 28

Havana 55

Unity 50

College Basketball

GLVC

Women

William Jewell 54

Quincy University 77

QU: Sarah Nelson (24 Points)

QU Lady Hawks Now (11-14) Overall

William Jewell 66

Quincy University 53

QU: Solomon Gustafson ( 8 Points )

Mason Wujek ( 8 Points )

