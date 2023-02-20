Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 19th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Nick Karlik

Wesley Elledge Jr.

Ian O’Neal

Logan Lambert

Corinne Dickerman

Dana Sharpe

Connie Blackwell

Harvey Hollensteiner

Steve Epperson

Corbin Frye

Russell Gill

Connie Blackwell

Jake Kumm

Judy Cramer

Helen England

Norman Davies

Shirley Lotz

Shannon Tanner

Shirley Stinson

Linda Nall

Mason Sapp

Cole Campbell

Helen McFarland

Jase Hayes

Leo Henning

Chase Miller

Trae Whitehead

Madelyn Miller

Derek Barnes

Emily Rae Kissell

Richard Hoosier

Barb Martez

Lee Bangert

ANNIVERSARIES

Richard & Meg Gobart

Joshua & Ariel Vaupel

Gene & Susie Lerch

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 20th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 18th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 17th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 16th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Updated: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 16, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 15th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 14th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Updated: Feb. 14, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 14, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 12th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.