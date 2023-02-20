Does former Cubs pitcher and Camp Point native Rick Reuschel belong in the Hall of Fame?

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is a simple question:

Does former Chicago Cubs pitcher and Camp Point native Rick Reuschel deserving of a plaque in the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

At first thought, memory recalls the former Central High School and Western Illinois University right-handed pitcher as a solid contributor who won 214 games over a 19-year Major League Baseball career while pitching for some really bad teams.

As a comparison, St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright is starting his 18th and final season with the Cardinals and has 195 victories despite missing about three seasons because of injuries.

So is Reuschel:

Hall of Very Good? No doubt.

Hall of Fame? Not really.

Ah, but then I came across a story by Al Yellen writing for SB Nation’s BleedCubbieBlue website that makes the pitch that Reuschel is indeed a Hall of Famer.

Read it.

Thought about it.

And ... Yellen makes a pretty compelling argument.

Reuschel, a strapping 6-foot-4, 235-pounder who went by the nickname “Big Daddy,” didn’t get any real consideration in his one year on the BBWAA ballot in 1997. He got just two votes from writers and fell off the ballot.

Since Reuschel’s best years were before 1980, he’ll have to wait until December 2024 to be considered by the Hall of Fame’s Classic Baseball Era Committee and that’s provided he’s on the ballot.

Rick “The Commish” Hummel spent 51 years covering baseball for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before retiring last fall, has been a Hall of Fame voter for many years and knows the ins and outs of the voting process.

“Based on his 214 wins, Rick Reuschel certainly deserves consideration for the veterans’ ballot in December 2024,” said Hummel, who himself is in the Hall of Fame as a media member.

“One of the problems is that the list of candidates has been reconfigured to include anyone who played, managed, umpired or was a front office-type and had his biggest successes before 1980. That’s a lot of candidates.”

One of Reuschel’s memorable and historic moments came on Aug. 21, 1975, when he teamed with brother Paul to shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They are the only siblings in Major League history to combine on a shutout. Rick started and went 6⅓ innings followed by Paul, who pitched the final 2⅔ innings for the Cubs’ 7–0 victory.

Paul still lives in the area in Macomb, where he is retired.

Reuschel also is part of a group of pitchers tied for a MLB record for most putouts in an inning with three.

In arguing for Reuschel’s candidacy, Yellen wrote:

“(Reuschel’s) W/L record was a mediocre 214-191, a .528 winning percentage. That was mostly because he pitched for a lot of bad Cubs teams, then a lot of bad Pirates teams. He wasn’t really a strikeout pitcher, piling up 2,015 strikeouts in 3,548⅓ innings, just 5.1 per nine innings. Those of us who watched him play, though, remember the sinker that he was famous for. He’d get ground-ball out after ground-ball out.

“And he kept the ball in the ballpark. In those 3,548⅓ innings, he allowed 221 home runs. That’s the fewest for any pitcher who threw at least that many innings in the expansion era (since 1961).

“Reuschel’s counting stats were affected by two things: 1) The 1981 strike and 2) rotator cuff surgery. The latter cost him the entire 1982 season and most of 1983. It wasn’t until 1985 with the Pirates that Reuschel returned to a rotation full-time.

“He started 24 games in 1981, missing probably at least 12 starts due to the strike (based on averaging 37 starts a year from 1973-80). A rough estimate of the number of wins he lost from the strike and losing two-plus seasons to shoulder surgery is about 35. That would have put him close to 250 wins and likely would have gotten more people to look at his candidacy before now. He’d probably have also come close to 2,500 career strikeouts.

“Even with all that, Reuschel posted 68.4 bWAR. That ranks 31st in MLB history for all pitchers (since 1900). Of the 30 ahead of Reuschel, there are just three who are eligible and not in the Hall. One is Kevin Brown, who also rates consideration. The other two are Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling, and that’s a discussion for another time and place. Three active pitchers are also on that list: Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, who are all likely Hall inductees when they become eligible.”

Reuschel enjoyed some solid seasons after the Cubs released him after the 1984 season, winning a Gold Glove with the Pirates in 1985, when he posted a 6.2 bWAR season for a 104-loss team.

Two years later, he won another Gold Glove in a season split between Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and finished third in Cy Young voting.

And at age 40 in 1989, Reuschel had a 2.7 bWAR, 17-win, 2.94 ERA season for the Giants, one of the top 40 seasons in the divisional play era by bWAR from any pitcher age 40 or older.

Reuschel, 73, who has lived in the Pittsburgh area for many years since retiring, has been overlooked because he pitched for bad teams. Other than his half-season with the Yankees, he pitched for just one team with a winning record until 1987 (the 1972 Cubs).

Veteran baseball scribe Joe Posnanski, writing for The Athletic, said:

“Let’s be honest: Rick Reuschel’s 68.4 career WAR, which is better than more than 60 percent of the pitchers actually in the Hall of Fame, has done less for Reuschel’s career reputation and more for wrecking how people feel about the WAR metric itself. It’s strange that people feel that way. No matter how you might feel about WAR, it does a pretty good job picking out great pitchers. There have only been 23 pitchers since the end of Deadball with 68-plus WAR and 20 of them are in the Hall of Fame.

“The only exceptions are Roger Clemens and Kevin Brown, who both have PED issues, and Rick Reuschel, who decidedly does not.

“People just have the hardest time seeing Reuschel as a great pitcher, no matter what the numbers say. He didn’t look like a great pitcher — he had a roundness that us 50-something dads can appreciate — and he didn’t do the things that you might expect from great pitchers then. He only won 20 once. He gave up a lot of hits. He missed a big chunk of time in the middle of his career after having rotator cuff surgery. Etc.

“But so much of what you saw with Reuschel was deceiving. His roundness belied great athleticism; Reuschel was one of the best fielding pitchers of his day. He only won 20 once in large part because he spent the prime of his career playing for terrible Cubs teams. He almost always pitched better than his win total. In 1979, for instance, he won 18 games, but he had 10 quality starts that were either losses or no decisions. In 1975, when he went 11-17, he had 15 starts like that.

“In fact, over his career he had 158 quality starts that were either losses or no-decisions. That ranks eighth in the expansion era. In those starts, Reuschel was 0-81 with a 2.45 ERA. So much of his good work went unrecorded. There is no great ‘Reuschel for the Hall’ wave going, and I don’t expect one anytime soon. But ‘Big Daddy’ was a really good pitcher who just didn’t look or seem like a really good pitcher.”

Taking the emotion of a Cubs’ fan and the excitement of seeing one of West-Central Illinois’ own out of the equation, does Rick Reuschel belong in the Hall of Fame?

For 2023, the writers voted in former Cardinals’ third baseman Scott Rolen and the veterans’ panel selected Fred McGriff. Previously, that panel voted in former Chicago White Sox outfielder Harold Baines.

Reuschel seems to compare with those three, all who some voters questioned if they were Hall of Famers or Hall of Very Gooders.

A pretty strong argument could be made for Reuschel’s enshrinement in Cooperstown.

The question is: Who will be on the ballot and who will be on the veterans voting committee in 2024?

Stay tuned.

