Hannibal woman arrested after allegedly fleeing police, endangering a child

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - A Hannibal woman was arrested on Sunday after fleeing from police and endangering a child in Pike and Calhoun counties.

Police reported at about 7:20 p.m. a Calhoun County deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2008 Pontiac G6, driven by Theresa Ann Sherfy, 48, of Hannibal, in Mozier, Illinois.

Sherfy allegedly fled from the traffic stop exceeding 100 mph on IL 96.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office notified the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department that Sherfy was heading in their direction.

Police said they deployed stop sticks in an attempt to stop Sherfy.

Police said the vehicle passed Pleasant Hill High School going over 80 mph and then turned westbound onto Market Street in Pleasant Hill.

On Market Street, police said Sherfy continued speeding down the street and failed to stop at a stop sign at the Market and Mosier Street intersection.

Police said Sherfy then hit an unoccupied parked car in the 500 block of Carolina Street causing her vehicle to spin out of control into a front lawn.

Police reported Sherfy attempted to flee on foot, but was apprehended by Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Zack Orr.

After some investigating, police learned that Sherfy had fled from Calhoun County’s law enforcement with a child in the vehicle. Before officers arrived on the scene, Sherfy left the child with a resident and attempted to flee on foot.

Police said no one was injured.

Sherfy is lodged in the Pike County Jail on the following charges in Pike County:

Aggravated DUI (5th or Subsequent Offense)

Felony Driving While License Revoke

Obstructing Justice

Child Endangerment

Improper Use of Registration

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

Unlawful Possession of Adult-Use Cannabis in a MV by a driver

Disobeying a Traffic Control Device

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Squealing Tires

Speeding (40+)

Stolen, Altered, or Forged Temporary Registration Permit

Reckless Driving

Sherfy is also being charged in Calhoun County on the following charges:

Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer

Felony Driving While License Revoked

Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon

Speeding (105/55)

Reckless Driving

Child Endangerment

Disobeying a Stop Sign

No rear registration light

Loud muffler

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pleasant Hill Fire Department, Pike County Ambulance Service, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

