Homeowner shoots, kills 19-year-old burglar who broke into house, coroner says

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A homeowner in Kentucky shot and killed a 19-year-old man who was breaking into the home, according to police.

Lexington police said officers were called to the property around 1:10 a.m. Monday for a report of a burglary.

When police arrived, they found the 19-year-old man inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

According to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, the homeowner and his children were inside the house at the time of the break-in.

Ginn also said the 19-year-old, who was identified as Oscar Daniel Wilds, and the homeowner did not know each other.

Lexington police said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon Morton
Hannibal man arrested after barricading himself in apartment
3rd and Lind
SUV and motorcycle crash causes damage to house on N 3rd Street
Shelbi Slater
Kahoka family to host benefit for teen diagnosed with Moyamoya
Regional Basketball has begun for some Illinois teams.
WGEM Sports at Ten: (Saturday, February 18) IHSA Boys Basketball Regional Quarter Final Highlights
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Princeville, NC: the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the United States
The family of hazing victim Stone Foltz settles a lawsuit against Bowling Green University
Hazed and Excused: Colleges and universities rarely expel fraternities, sororities for hazing violations
Earthquake damage is seen near Adana, Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
Another powerful earthquake hits Turkey
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated