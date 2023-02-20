Plans now call for more than a single trail to honor late Schuyler County judge

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Sunday marked eight months since Schuyler County Judge Ramon Escapa was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle. In wake of his death, several community members have come together to plan a trail in his memory.

Talks of the trail first came to fruition last August, but now the community is taking a step further by preparing a master safety plan.

“We did our research into the SS4A grant, which is a federal grant, and it offered so much more to it,” Schuyler County Economic Development Commission (SCEDC) President Tim Ward said. “It offers $1 billion a year nationwide for the development of a comprehensive safety plan.”

While the plan is still in the very early stages, Ward said the goal is to add more sidewalks to Schuyler County communities along with multi-use trails.

“We’re looking at a four to six-year overall program,” Ward said. “It takes time to improve safety and educate people in the community.”

Ramon Escapa’s wife, Michelle, is part of the team pushing for the master plan.

“It would mean that their dad’s dream of cycling, being outdoors, being active is being carried on in Schuyler County,” she said. “It would be nice to see people out enjoying a place that they can feel safe.”

Michelle said their last name, Escapa, is an acronym: Experience Schuyler County And Provide Access (for all vulnerable users).

She said a large hurdle will be acquiring the land to build such trails.

Targeted areas for enhanced roadway, Michelle Escapa said, include by the high school and the land surrounding highways that run through Rushville.

“When they [students] leave school, we have students crossing [Highway] 24, there’s not a crosswalk or any flashers,” Michelle Escapa added.

One resident who notices the need for increased roadway safety is Taylor Ren.

Ren likes to take her children to the park on warm, sunny days, but when she decides to stay close to home, she has to think more about safety.

“We love to take walks in the summer time and the evening and watch the sun set, stuff like that, but we usually have to keep one main point because there’s only certain sidewalks we have to stay on near my road,” Ren said.

Ren said Rushville has plenty of daily pedestrian traffic to necessitate improved sidewalks and multiuse trails.

Ward said only time will tell when SCEDC can put the plans into motion, given they receive grant funding.

Previous Stories:

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.