Quincy Art Center to celebrate centennial with a soirée

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Art Center is celebrating its 100th anniversary by hosting a Centennial Soirée in March.

Anyone 21 and older is invited to the State Street Theater at 434 South 8th Street from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 25 to celebrate the milestone.

The theme of the event is based off Vincent Van Gough’s famous painting Starry Night.

According to Quincy Art Center Director of Development Alta King, there will be themed drinks and appetizers for guests to enjoy along with local vendors.

“We will have Gypsy Tango Foxtrot, which is a local band that will be performing, we’ll have a beautiful charcuterie board from Wicked Thyme Charcuterie, cookies and cotton candy from Sugarbug and the cookies from Mindy’s Cookie Creations,” said King.

There will also be a visual art auction and a photo booth with a professional photographer.

King said this celebration of the art center’s history could not have happened without the support of the community.

“Quincy is a thriving art community and so it’s really special that we’ve been here for a hundred years. The community just loves visual art and loves to support us and that’s really exciting,” said King.

She said she hopes the art center sticks around for another hundred years for the community to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now for the soirée. Ticket prices are $60 per person through the end of February. The price increases to $70 per person starting March 1.

All proceeds benefit the art center and its programs.

If you are interested in finding out more information or purchasing tickets, click here.

