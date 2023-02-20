Quincy Symphony performs Cherished Memories Concert

Both the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and members of the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra performed.
By Logan Williams
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Music filled the halls of Quincy Junior High School Sunday afternoon as the Quincy Symphony Orchestra performed their Cherished Memories Concert.

The performance was named Cherished Memories, in part, because the first piece performed was also played during the inaugural concert of music director Bruce Briney back in 2005.

That piece, Symphony No. 8, comes from Antonin Dvořák. Dvořák’s piece American Suite was also performed by the orchestra for the first time.

Another special moment of the concert came when the Quincy Symphony Orchestra performed with the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra on Brilliance, a piece composed by Illinois composer William Camphouse.

Quincy Symphony music director Bruce Briney said he was happy to bring brand new music to the community.

“The commissioning that we’re doing this year... we have an annual commissioning project and that’s really exciting for an orchestra of our size and a community the size of Quincy, so each year we’re generating new pieces of music by regional and national composers,” said Briney.

He also said the performance was also a great learning experience for the young performers.

“This side-by-side experience is great... mentoring and modeling really fine playing... so it’s a super opportunity for the young musicians to sit with the adult musicians,” said Briney.

He said he is looking forward to the future performances of the season, including the final performance of Pines of Rome set for April 22.

In the meantime, the next performance is Pops of Color which is set for Saturday, March 4 at Salem Church in Quincy.

You can find more information along with other performance dates by clicking here.

