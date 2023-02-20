SUV and motorcycle crash causes damage to house on N 3rd Street

3rd and Lind
3rd and Lind(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - An SUV hit a motorcycle Sunday evening causing the motorcycle to hit a house at 831 N 3rd Street in Quincy, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police said at 5:11 p.m. the SUV attempted a lane switch and hit the motorcycle. The motorcycle then ran into the house.

Police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with a visible leg injury.

The house was vacant at the time of the crash and received slight damage.

Police said the SUV was towed away and the driver would be ticketed with improper lane usage.

