A Tri-State connection to African American history

QUINCY (WGEM) - As Black History Month continues, Hannibal Black History Museum Executive Director, Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, Faye Dant, is making it a point to tell communities about the history the Tri-States have with African American history.

Sunday afternoon, Dant spoke to dozens at the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County about that history.

Dant gave remarks on everything from New Philadelphia, which is the first town legally founded, platted and registered by an African American in the United States, to the uniqueness of Quincy and the Underground Railroad.

”The main thing, and the main reason I do this is, it’s all about education, if we don’t know what we’ve done, our accomplishments, our contributions, we don’t know what we’re capable of,” Dant said.

In the 1800′s, Quincy was a premier stop on the Underground Railroad because of its location across the Mississippi River from Missouri, which was a slave state until 1865.

Just south of Washington Park in downtown Quincy is the Dr. Richard Eells House, which was the first Underground Railroad station across the Missouri border.

Dant said she plans on speaking more about Tri-State African American History before the month is up.

Dant is also a descendant of Missouri slaves. She founded Jim’s Journey in 2013 as part of the Hannibal African American Life and History Project.

