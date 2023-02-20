Unseasonably warm today, but a little cooler tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - A weak cold front came through overnight. It did not bring us any rain or snow but it has brought in slightly cooler air. We are starting off this Presidents’ Day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Winds are out of the northeast this morning, but are very light. Winds will shift around to the west/southwest later this morning. They will remain light at that time, but by the afternoon/early evening hours we could have a few wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Through the day we will have some upper-level clouds of varying thicknesses passing through. It will still be beautiful day though with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States.

Another weak cold front will pass through the region late tonight. It will be a dry cold front though so no precipitation is expected. It will get a little breezier with gusts up to 30 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The aforementioned cold front will cool us down some for tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day.

