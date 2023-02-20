Weather Alert: Active Weather Returns Midweek

After the week starts off relatively quiet, active weather returns to the region by the middle of the week.

Two weak cold fronts will move through the region over the course of Monday and Tuesday. The first front moves through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a very small chance of sprinkles overnight. Temps Monday will largely be similar to Sunday. The secondary front moves in Monday night. This front also stays mostly dry, but will lower temps a bit more on Tuesday, into the upper 40′s to near 50.

Wednesday is when the active weather starts. A strong storm system will move into the Midwest, bringing the potential for heavy rain and even a few embedded thunderstorms. A warm front will criss-cross the Tri-States Wednesday, making the high temperature forecast quite complex. Those South of the front will climb into the upper 50′s to near 60. North of the front, temps will stay in the 40′s. There is potential for impressive rainfall totals of over an inch.

The weather will dry out Thursday, but the impacts do not end there. Temps will briefly surge Thursday AM into the 50′s, before crashing behind a strong cold front. Wind gusts over 40mph will be possible, and temps will bottom out in the teens Thursday night with wind chills in the single digits. Friday stays chilly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.