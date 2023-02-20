WEATHER ALERT Heavy Rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - Get ready to batten down the hatches or get your umbrellas out or rain gear whatever you wanna call it. Wednesday looks like it will be quite a washout for the region. We are expecting to see 1 inch of rain for most of the area. With some areas that may see as much as 2 inches or greater.

An inch of rain will be common on Wednesday (Brian inman)

We have a Weather Alert Wednesday for heavy rain. Wednesday’s daytime high-temperature forecast is going to be a little bit on the tricky side. It is all dependent upon the arrival of our warm front. If that warm front can make it up here before we are in too much of a downpour we may see temperatures get all the way up into the mid-60s. At this time we are taking a middle-of-the-road approach with daytime high temperatures forecast to be in the 50s. But as I said that forecast could get totally blown out of the water with a surge of warm air right at the warm front. On Thursday we are looking at gusty winds, and following temperatures. Temperatures will start off Friday on the very chilly side down into the mid-teens. Temperatures will rebound for the weekend as we continue our stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures for the month of February.

