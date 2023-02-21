Another beautiful day before tomorrow’s Weather Alert

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off our day with temperatures in the 30s. We are also starting off the day with a weak cold front moving through the Tri-States. This is a dry cold front, so it is not bringing us any precipitation. The front will bring in slightly cooler air though. Daytime highs will be in the mid 40s to low 50s, depending on where you live in the Tri-States. We will have plenty of sunshine through the day with winds switching from the northwest to the southeast. Tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast and could gust up to 30 mph. Nighttime lows will be well above normal for this time of year. Typically this time of year, lows are in the mid 20s. However, tonight we will be primarily in the 40s.

Weather Alert for Tomorrow: Moisture and warmth will be on the increase tomorrow as a warm front lifts through the area. This will lead to cloudy skies and the chance for widespread rain. It also looks like instability will increase which could aid in some thunderstorms. As the warm front nears, a few scattered showers/rumbles of thunder will be possible late tonight/tomorrow morning. The scattered showers will gradually increase in coverage area later in the morning and afternoon. It is at that time when we may get some thunderstorms as well. We will be keeping a close eye on the models and radar to see if these storms could be strong to severe. If they can turn strong to severe, the main threat would be strong wind gusts. The heavy rain could make driving difficult, especially on highways and interstates. The heavy rain could also lead to water ponding on the roads. The rain is expected to come to an end in the evening hours. By then, rainfall totals should range from 1″ to 1.5″.

We have a Weather Alert for Thursday due to strong gusty winds of 40 to 45 mph and falling temperatures. Daytime highs will occur in the morning in the low 50s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will have fallen into the 30s.

